Apple’s iPhone 18 to Use TSMC’s 2nm Chips: A20 Chipset

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has restated his prediction that the iPhone 18, set for release in the second half of 2026, will use TSMC’s 2nm chips, A20. Kuo’s update includes new information about TSMC’s progress in creating these chips.

According to Kuo, TSMC’s research and trial production yields for 2nm chips reached 60-70% three months ago. He reports that current yields are now “well above” that range. This improvement in production efficiency is important for the large-scale manufacturing and cost-effectiveness of the new chip technology.

Reiterating my prediction from six months ago: the 2H26 new iPhones (iPhone 18) will be powered by TSMC’s 2nm chips.



Worth noting, TSMC’s 2nm R&D trial yields reached 60–70% three months ago, and they’re now well above that. https://t.co/ZoWXFqfUnS — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 22, 2025

The use of 2nm chips in the iPhone 18 lineup could bring benefits such as improved performance and better power efficiency, which may lead to longer battery life. These advancements could help Apple maintain its competitive position in mobile chip technology.

Earlier concerns about whether all iPhone 18 models would have 2nm chips due to cost factors may be lessened by the improved production yields. This progress says that Apple might be able to use 2nm chips across all iPhone 18 models.

TSMC’s work on 2nm technology helps them keep their leading position in new semiconductor manufacturing. The company plans to start mass production in the second half of 2025. This timing goes well with Apple’s likely release of the iPhone 18 in 2026, making it probable that Apple will be one of the first to use this new technology.

This news highlights the ongoing push for smaller, more efficient chips in the smartphone industry. As companies continue to refine their manufacturing processes, consumers can look forward to devices with improved performance and battery life in the coming years. A20.