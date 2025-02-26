Apple’s iPhone Dictation Bug Confuses ‘Racist’ with ‘Trump’

Apple’s iPhone dictation system has encountered a bug where it temporarily transcribes the word “racist” as “Trump” before correcting itself. This issue was reported by many iPhone users and confirmed by The New York Times.

An Apple spokeswoman attributed the problem to phonetic similarities between the two words and said the company is working on a fix. John Burkey, founder of Wonderrush.ai and former member of Apple’s Siri team, says the issue likely stems from software code rather than collected AI data.

This incident occurred amid recent events, including Apple’s introduction of a new AI system called Apple Intelligence, a $500 billion investment promise for U.S. operations, and ongoing meetings between Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Trump.

The bug has raised questions about Apple’s AI capabilities and sparked discussion, especially after a TikTok post highlighting the issue went viral.

This is not the first time Apple’s AI systems have faced challenges. Last month, Apple disabled a news summarization feature due to inaccuracies. In 2018, Siri displayed inappropriate content in response to a query about Donald Trump, which was linked to Wikipedia vandalism.