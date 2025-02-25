Apple’s Last (PRODUCT)RED Options: iPhone 14 Cases Only

Apple has reduced its (PRODUCT)RED options in recent years. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, along with their silicone cases with MagSafe, were among the last (PRODUCT)RED devices offered by Apple, as per TechGod.

These are the last PRODUCT(RED) Apple products being sold right now. pic.twitter.com/lpxnN6QaCE — Tech God (@tgod34748) February 25, 2025

The remaining (PRODUCT)RED items available from Apple are the iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe, iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe, and iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe, all in (PRODUCT)RED color.

These cases are for older iPhone models and are the final (PRODUCT)RED options from Apple. The company has not brought any new (PRODUCT)RED devices or accessories for its latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 lineups.

This change in (PRODUCT)RED options marks a big difference in Apple’s long-standing partnership with the (RED) brand, which began in 2006 to raise money for The Global Fund. Apple continues to support The Global Fund through other means, such as its yearly Apple Pay donation program. However, the red-colored devices and accessories that were once common in Apple’s product lineup are now mostly unavailable.