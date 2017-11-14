Apple’s Lisa Jackson Joins Execs from JetBlue and Others to Discuss Sustainability in Open Forum

The Washington Post is organizing a forum called A World in Balance for business execs, policy makers, and experts to discuss sustainability. Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple, will participate.

Tune in this Thursday 11/16 for a discussion on sustainability and the environment w/ Apple’s @lisapjackson, JetBlue’s @SophiaLeonoraM & many more #WorldinBalance More at https://t.co/yL7wBVuhQh pic.twitter.com/wxcRcZVrgt — Washington Post Live (@postlive) November 14, 2017

“Speakers will debate the tradeoffs involved in conserving Earth’s natural resources, discuss new models for sustainable business practices and examine the relationship between democracy and sustainable development,” The Washington Post said.

Scientists’ Warning

The announcement comes the same week as the journal BioScience published a paper cosigned by 15,000 scientists from around the world. That paper, “World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice,” is a follow up to a 1992 paper that argued that humans are “on a collision course with nature.”

A World in Balance takes place on Thursday, November 16th, at 9:00 AM EST. You can sign up to be notified of the live streaming event.