Apple’s Longtime Europe and Enterprise Sales Leader Mark Rogers Set to Leave Company This Year

Apple Inc. is preparing for a big change in its leadership as Mark Rogers, the company’s vice president of western Europe and global enterprise sales, plans to leave later this year. Rogers has been with Apple for 27 years and has held the vice president role since 2013. In his current position, he manages sales to corporate clients around the world and oversees Apple’s business in major western European countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. Rogers reports to Mike Fenger, Apple’s vice president of all sales, who reports directly to CEO Tim Cook.

Rogers’ departure will mean a reorganization of Apple’s sales division. Juan Castellanos, who is currently vice president for central and eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, will take on the western Europe role as well. Vivek Thakkar, vice president of US carrier and enterprise sales, will take over all global enterprise sales. Both Castellanos and Thakkar will continue to report to Fenger.

This change comes after a period of adjustments in Apple’s sales organization. In 2023, after Hugues Asseman retired, Apple restructured its sales group and made India its own region, with its chief, Ashish Chowdhary, reporting directly to Fenger. The company has also seen quite a few other high-profile departures, including hardware engineering executive Dan Riccio and Chief People Officer Carol Surface. Recently, Apple made changes in its AI and retail leadership as well.

Rogers’ exit is happening at a time when restrictive stock typically vests for staff, which is a common time for long-serving employees to leave. His departure is seen as part of a trend of veteran managers stepping down, showing ongoing changes within Apple’s executive team.

Rogers has played an important role in shaping Apple’s international sales strategies, especially in Europe. His departure is probable to bring changes to the executive team and could affect Apple’s sales operations in important regions. However, Apple’s sales leadership remains strong, with experienced executives taking on expanded roles to keep things running smoothly.

