Apple’s M5 iPad Pro Nears Launch, Plans Even Better Version for 2027

Apple is preparing to release its next-generation iPad Pro, which is set to have the M5 chip. The new models, called J817, J818, J820, and J821, are currently in late testing and are on track for production in the second half of 2025. These devices are likely to launch in fall 2025, coming after the May 2024 release of the M4-powered iPad Pro models.

The M5 chip is being made using TSMC’s 3-nanometer process and promises big improvements in performance and energy efficiency compared to earlier versions. It is also expected to enhance AI capabilities and overall functionality, which could be especially useful for Apple’s Vision Pro devices as well as iPads and MacBooks.

Apple has also started early work on M6-powered devices, which are planned to add in-house modem chips by 2027. This step marks Apple’s probable move away from Qualcomm modems, as the company hopes to give users better technology with its own silicon by that time.

