Apple’s ‘Made in America’ Chips Closer to Reality with TSMC Push

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is accelerating construction of its second and third plants in Arizona, bringing more advanced chip production to the U.S. sooner than expected. This fast-tracked development aligns with Apple’s ongoing effort to localize chip production under its “Made in America” initiative, first announced in 2022.

Until now, TSMC limited its most advanced manufacturing to Taiwan. U.S. facilities were only capable of producing chips for older Apple devices. With the latest changes, the Arizona plants will be able to manufacture chips that are just three generations old, closer to current iPhone and Mac chipsets. TSMC’s move also includes the development of chip packaging facilities in the U.S., a critical step that was initially planned to remain in Taiwan.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has publicly supported the effort. During a visit earlier this year, he said Apple would be the first customer for the Arizona facilities. These plants are part of a broader strategy tied to the CHIPS Act, aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production and reducing reliance on Asia-based supply chains.

TSMC’s U.S. Expansion and AI Boom

In April, TSMC broke ground on its third U.S. plant. Now, the company says construction will proceed “several quarters” ahead of schedule to meet growing demand from American clients, particularly in AI and mobile computing. Once complete, the Arizona site will host about 30 percent of TSMC’s 2-nanometer and more advanced chip capacity.

C.C. Wei, TSMC’s Chairman and CEO, confirmed the accelerated timeline during a recent earnings call. He said the two new chip packaging facilities, along with a U.S.-based R&D center, will help create a complete domestic supply chain for AI-related semiconductors. Wei added that strong AI demand will drive over 30 percent revenue growth for the company this year, but he also warned that U.S. tariff policy under Donald Trump’s administration could affect consumer product demand due to price sensitivity.

Financial Momentum and Strategic Risks

Nikkei Asia reports that TSMC’s total U.S. investment now includes five planned facilities in Arizona. The company is committing over 100 billion dollars, with production targeting both AI and smartphone chips. The report also highlights ongoing uncertainties, including export rules for AI chips and geopolitical risks affecting long-term growth forecasts.

Morgan Stanley analyst Charlie Chan noted that TSMC may revise its revenue growth outlook upward due to sustained AI demand. However, ASML, a key supplier to TSMC, remains cautious. It says long-term demand remains unclear beyond the current AI wave, especially given ongoing geopolitical and economic volatility.

TSMC reported a record net profit of 12.82 billion dollars for Q2, up nearly 61 percent from last year, with revenue jumping 38.6 percent. The company expects Q3 revenue between 31.8 billion and 33 billion dollars. However, margins are expected to shrink slightly due to foreign exchange impacts and higher operational costs at its overseas plants.

Despite global tensions, TSMC is betting big on the U.S. The accelerated buildout in Arizona is not just about meeting current demand. It signals a strategic pivot, with advanced chipmaking moving closer to American soil and closer to Apple.