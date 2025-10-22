Apple’s new M5 devices are now available in Apple Stores starting today

Apple’s updated 14-inch MacBook Pro, the new iPad Pro lineup, and the refreshed Vision Pro with the M5 chip are now on sale at Apple Store locations. You can walk in today, try demos, and buy, with broad retail availability beginning Wednesday, October 22.

MacBook Pro: faster storage at the base

Apple says the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 doubles SSD read and write speeds compared to the prior base model. That jump helps when you import large RAW photos, export video, or load local AI models. If you wanted more headroom, you can now configure up to 4 TB of storage.

iPad Pro: speed and new radios

The 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models also move to faster storage, with up to 2x read and write speeds. Apple adds its N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 and a C1X modem on cellular models for faster data and better efficiency. You also get support for external displays up to 120 Hz and fast charging that reaches about 50 percent in around 30 minutes with a high-watt USB-C adapter.

You will notice broader performance gains too. Apple calls out higher unified memory bandwidth and more starting memory on mid-tier configurations, which helps when you juggle heavy apps or work on large media files.

Vision Pro: smoother view, easier fit

The updated Vision Pro raises the maximum refresh rate to 120 Hz for a smoother Mac Virtual Display and reduced motion blur when you look at your surroundings. Apple also ships a new Dual Knit Band that uses 3D-knit straps and tungsten inserts to balance the headset more comfortably on your head.

Try it today

Apple Stores where Vision Pro is sold now host demos of the M5 model. You can book a slot online and test the new band, higher refresh, and Apple’s latest visionOS features before you buy. Select resellers are stocking units as availability begins today.

If you wanted faster storage on Mac and iPad or a smoother, more comfortable Vision Pro, you can try and buy the M5 generation now.