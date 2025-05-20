Apple’s New Patent Brings Advanced Position Sensors

Apple has been granted a new utility patent: US12307046B1, detailing advanced position sensors for use in MacBooks, foldable devices, and robotic systems. These sensors aim to improve how devices understand and respond to the movement of their flexible or articulated components.

As spotted by MacObserver, the patent highlights Apple’s plans to enhance user interaction through precise motion detection and adaptive control systems.

Position-Aware Devices: From Laptops to Robots

The patent describes two main hardware designs for laptops. One features a standard mechanical joint similar to the current MacBook. The second introduces a flexible “bending portion” instead of a hinge, aligning with Apple’s interest in foldable devices that function as hybrid laptops and tablets. These systems rely on internal position sensors that measure how components move relative to each other during use.

According to the patent, this type of sensing becomes essential when the device includes a display that adjusts its orientation. If a camera or sensor array is mounted on the screen for facial recognition or gesture control, it must constantly know the screen’s angle to track the user accurately. Apple proposes integrating sensors capable of measuring bending, twisting, or rotating forces in various parts of the device. These inputs feed into algorithms that interpret how the user is interacting with the hardware in real time.

Beyond personal electronics, Apple expands the scope of the technology to include personal and industrial robots. The patent outlines how similar sensor systems can be used to determine the orientation and movement of robotic limbs or other articulating parts. Robots described in the document could have actuators that move arms or joints based on sensor data, improving their ability to perform tasks that require precision and adaptability.

Technical Foundations and Future Implications

Apple specifies a range of sensor types that may be used, including optical, magnetic, and capacitive sensors. These can be embedded along flexible joints or distributed across the frame of a device. Data from these sensors helps track physical changes such as rotation angles, strain levels, or displacement across surfaces. This sensor fusion provides a real-time understanding of a device’s shape and configuration.

In one example from the filing, Apple shows how a strain gauge or optical encoder placed near a flexible area of a foldable device could continuously monitor curvature. In robots, these same techniques allow limbs to adjust based on load or interaction with external forces. This positions Apple’s patent as foundational not just for foldable consumer products, but for future applications in machine vision, automation, and wearable tech.

Apple filed this patent in 2020, and it was officially granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this week. It’s one of the 71 patents awarded to the company on the same day, which also included design patents related to the iPhone and Vision Pro.