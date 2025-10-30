Apple’s new patent shows how its smartglasses might track your eyes invisibly

Apple has filed a patent for a small eye-tracking system that fits inside the nose bridge of smartglasses or headsets. The idea is to track where you look without blocking your vision. The system uses a tiny camera and sensors built into the frame so the glasses stay light and balanced.

The camera sits on a small platform near the nose area. It faces the eyes at the right angle to read movement clearly. The frame also holds a processor, battery, and sensors, so nothing sticks out or adds extra weight. This setup could help future AR devices like Apple SmartGlass or a new Vision Pro track your gaze more naturally.

Patently Apple spotted the filing and said it could be one of the building blocks for Apple’s next generation of AR hardware. The lead inventor listed is Leah Cohen, who works as a mechanical engineer and product designer at Apple.

“The system integrates a camera platform into the nose bridge of the glasses, enabling precise gaze detection without obstructing the wearer’s field of view. The design addresses long-standing challenges in wearable eye-tracking by embedding lightweight sensors, processors, and communication modules directly into the frame.”

How it works

The patent shows how the camera can use infrared light and even a dual-camera setup for better accuracy and depth. It runs at a resolution between 320 and 640 pixels with a 2 to 4 mm lens, which helps it stay efficient while still reading small eye movements.

It also includes sensors that detect ambient light and track pupil changes in real time. This could allow smoother control in AR or VR settings, like selecting on-screen items just by looking at them.

Apple designed the system to be adjustable. The nose pads and camera platform can be changed or removed to fit different users. Moving the parts closer to the center of the glasses helps spread the weight evenly, reducing strain during long wear.

Eye-tracking is key to how mixed reality devices respond to you. Apple’s design aims to do that without heavy gear or blocked vision. Every major Apple product begins as a patent like this, long before rumors or leaks appear. This one hints at Apple’s steady progress toward smaller, smarter, and more comfortable AR glasses.