Apple’s next HomePod mini and Apple TV may arrive before the holidays

Apple plans to refresh retail stores overnight on November 11, setting up new displays for November 12. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this timing lines up with a possible launch of a new Apple TV and a refreshed HomePod mini. Stores report tighter inventory of current models, which often signals a change.

Gurman writes in his Power On newsletter that these devices aim to showcase the new Siri and Apple Intelligence features Apple plans to roll out next year. That fits Apple’s recent earnings tone, which downplayed more Mac launches in 2025 and pointed attention to existing products.

This window also lands right before peak holiday shopping. Apple usually positions living room hardware for gift season, where price points and quick setup help sales.

What to expect

Expect updated chips and Apple’s own wireless components. The upgrades improve app loading, streaming stability, and voice responsiveness. A tighter Siri integration should make the HomePod mini a better hub and the Apple TV a stronger media and smart home controller.

If Apple skips November, Gurman says the updates remain close. The company wants these devices ready before next year’s AI push. That roadmap includes a smarter Siri and new smart home hardware, which Power On says will anchor Apple’s broader home strategy in early 2026.