Apple’s next iPad mini aims for iPhone-like water resistance

Apple is developing a new iPad mini with better protection against water. The next version could survive splashes and brief contact with water, making it safer to use in places like the bathroom or near a pool.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is testing a new speaker system that doesn’t rely on open holes. Instead, it uses vibration-based technology to create sound. Removing these openings helps prevent water from entering the device. Apple’s design goal is to reduce all weak points where liquid could seep in.

This would be different from the iPhone, which uses gaskets and adhesive to seal its speaker holes. The current iPad mini has no official water resistance rating and should not get wet. If Apple adds protection, it will be the first time the iPad mini gains any resistance to moisture or light splashes.

Apple has not confirmed what IP rating the new iPad mini will receive. The iPhone 15 Pro, for comparison, carries an IP68 rating that allows it to stay underwater for up to 30 minutes at a depth of six meters. The goal for the iPad mini seems to be simple day-to-day safety, not full waterproofing.

Alongside these physical improvements, Bloomberg also reports that Apple plans to introduce OLED displays to the iPad mini lineup. The OLED panel would improve color accuracy, brightness, and contrast while allowing the tablet to remain thin and lightweight.

Expected release and price increase

The updated iPad mini could launch as soon as 2026. It would follow the current seventh-generation model released in 2024. The new version could cost up to $100 more than the existing $499 base model. The price bump would likely reflect both the new OLED technology and the improved water-resistant casing.

The iPad mini’s small size makes it ideal for travel, reading, or note-taking, but its lack of durability limits how freely users can use it outdoors or near water. Improved resistance means owners can worry less about accidental splashes. OLED support also promises sharper visuals for watching videos, editing photos, or reading text.

If the report holds true, the next iPad mini will combine stronger materials and a better screen without changing its compact size. Apple appears to be shaping the iPad mini into a more versatile device that can handle everyday conditions more confidently.