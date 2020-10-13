Happy Apple event day! In preparation for the expected announcement of the iPhone 12, and perhaps some other products, the company’s online store has temporarily been taken offline.

Follow the iPhone 12 Launch

The event begins at 10 am P.D.T on Tuesday, 13 October 2020. There are various ways you can watch it from home:

YouTube – Apple live streams its events on YouTube and you can set a reminder so you do not miss the start.

– Apple live streams its events on YouTube and you can set a reminder so you do not miss the start. The Apple Website – Parts of the company homepage is dedicated to showing the event.

– Parts of the company homepage is dedicated to showing the event. Apple TV app – Devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Macs etc will allow you to watch the event via the Apple TV app.

Make sure to stick with us on the TMO live blog during the event, and a special episode of the Daily Observations podcast afterward where we will break down everything that’s happened. My colleague Andrew Orr has a nice roundup of the iPhone 12 rumors – recommended reading ahead of time.