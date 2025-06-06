Apple’s Preview App May Expand to iOS and iPadOS in Upcoming Update

Apple is reportedly planning to bring its macOS Preview app to iOS and iPadOS 26, offering users a built-in solution for managing, editing, and annotating PDF documents.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the app will resemble its Mac counterpart, featuring a launch screen similar to those of Pages and Keynote, with a prominent logo and a gallery of document options below.

In Gurman’s words:

The software looks similar to the Mac version, and its launch screen is in the same style as apps like Pages and Keynote. It includes a big logo on the top portion of the screen advertising the Preview name and a gallery of document options below it.

While it’s unclear if the iOS and iPadOS versions will include image editing capabilities, the addition of Preview aims to provide a more integrated and streamlined experience for handling PDFs on mobile devices.

This also aligns with Apple’s broader efforts to enhance productivity across its ecosystem. By offering a native app for PDF management, users can expect improved functionality and convenience without relying on third-party applications. This move also reflects Apple’s commitment to providing consistent user experiences across its platforms.

Anticipated Features and Implications

In addition to Preview, iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 are expected to introduce several other features aimed at improving user experience. These include a redesigned Phone app with a unified view for favorite contacts, recent calls, and voicemails; a more transparent and glassy address bar in Safari; and a simplified Camera app interface. Additionally, the Messages app may gain support for polls in group chats and customizable backgrounds that sync across devices.

The expansion of Preview to iOS and iPadOS signifies a step toward greater feature parity between Apple’s desktop and mobile operating systems. By incorporating familiar tools into its mobile platforms, Apple continues to blur the lines between desktop and mobile computing, offering users a more cohesive and versatile experience.