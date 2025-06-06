Apple’s Slim iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive in September with New Features

Apple’s heavily rumored iPhone 17 Air could release in September 2025. The model is expected to feature a significantly thinner chassis, new display technology, and a range of design and performance upgrades that position it between the standard and Pro models.

According to MacRumours, the phone’s chassis could be as thin as 5.5mm, making it the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever produced. Apple may achieve this by using a new internal architecture and possibly a smaller battery. Reports also mention a redesigned rear camera layout with just one camera off to the side, which would mark a departure from the current diagonal systems.

The display is expected to measure around 6.6 inches, placing it between the standard and Pro Max models in size. Apple will likely use OLED technology with improved brightness and efficiency. The iPhone 17 Air could also be the first non-Pro iPhone to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, though that remains unconfirmed as other rumors dispute this.

Performance upgrades include the rumored A19 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 7 support. These improvements would bring the iPhone 17 Air closer to the Pro models in terms of raw capability. Front-facing and rear cameras are also expected to receive enhancements, with a 24-megapixel front camera and a 48-megapixel main sensor on the back.

Apple may also replace the physical SIM card tray with full eSIM support in more markets, a change already present in US models of recent iPhones. Other possible changes include a new color palette, a titanium frame, and haptics-driven button technology. However, all these changes, and the new thinness, might come at the cost of battery life.

Pricing and Positioning in the iPhone Lineup

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to sit between the base iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro, both in price and functionality. Apple may market it as a balance between power and portability, highlighting its slim form factor as a key selling point. To compensate for the likely smaller battery, the company is rumored to offer a matching battery case that integrates with the new design.

While none of these features have been officially confirmed, the list is consistent with Apple’s broader goals of refining its hardware across tiers. If accurate, the iPhone 17 Air could represent a new direction in Apple’s lineup, focused on form without sacrificing performance.