Apple’s Snapshot Highlights Popular Music Artists, Actors, and Athletes

Apple has launched a new web feature called Snapshot, aimed at helping you explore the lives and work of major names in music, film, and sports—all in one place.

Available now at snapshot.apple.com, the page brings together content from Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Podcasts.

Discover Celebrities

Snapshot features a clean, horizontally scrolling carousel showcasing artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Ariana Grande, along with actors including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Brie Larson. You’ll also find top athletes such as Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, and Lionel Messi.

Each profile offers a short biography, key details such as birth year and place of origin, and links to relevant media. For example, Lionel Messi’s page highlights his documentaries, match clips, and his team history with Argentina.

Integration Across Apple Platforms

Snapshot’s real value lies in how it pulls everything together. Instead of searching separately across Apple’s apps, you can now view a public figure’s media presence in one location. Whether it’s a song, a movie, or a podcast appearance, the platform centralizes it for quick access.

The design remains simple, and the page doesn’t yet include a search bar. Apple hasn’t officially promoted the feature, but its presence online signals a move to tighten cross-platform integration and enhance user discovery across its services.

Snapshot gives you an easy, organized way to follow the people you care about—without leaving Apple’s ecosystem.