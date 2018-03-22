Apple’s Spike Jonze and FKA Twigs ‘Welcome Home’ Commercial Mostly Practical Effects

Remember that cool Welcome Home film Apple had Spike Jonze make to promote HomePod? It featured FKA Twigs as a dancer who used her HomePod to make her cramped apartment turn into something much more spacious. Adweek has a great behind-the-scenes video that shows—among other things—that all that stretchy-house stuff was done with practical effects, rather than CGI. It’s interesting.

The Welcome Home commercial is one minute long, and the full-length video is 4 minutes and change. The behind-the-scenes video is another 6 minutes and 48 seconds. It focuses on the creative process, development, FKA Twigs’s Skype audition with Spike Jonze, and it talks a lot about how all those effects were practical. You even get a little how-the-did-it action, like the photo below.

Plus, there’s Spike Jonze himself frolicking with a chair, so you definitely need to watch that.

I love the full-length video, and I love the way it conveys the idea that a HomePod can make your world feel bigger. Adweek doesn’t offer the behind-the-scenes video in an embeddable format, so you’ll need to visit Adweek to watch it. Here’s the original full-length film: