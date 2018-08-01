Apple’s Stock Finally Tops $200

Apple’s stock topped US$200 for the first time on Wednesday since its 7-for-1 stock split in 2014. The milestone number follows the company’s third fiscal quarter earnings report from Tuesday afternoon.

The iPhone and Apple Watch maker’s stock has been on a steady upward trend ever since the stock split. The company’s stock closed on Tuesday at $190.29.

Apple reported revenue at $53.3 billion for its third fiscal quarter, up 17% year over year with 41.3 million iPhones, 11.5 million iPads, and 3.7 million Macs sold. The company’s wearables revenue was up 60% year over year, too.

Breaking the $200 barrier inches Apple ever closer to becoming the first company with a $1 trillion market cap. Currently, Apple is sitting at $986.788 billion.

Apple has been hovering over the $200 mark since mid morning. Right now the company’s stock is trading at $200.765, up $10.475 (5.50%).