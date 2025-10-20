Apple’s stock sets new record ahead of quarterly results

Apple’s stock set a new intraday record today, touching $263.25 before easing, according to Yahoo Finance’s real-time and historical pages for AAPL.

Analysts had flagged this setup earlier in the month. We earlier highlighted Virtus Investment Partners’ Joseph Terranova, who said Apple looked poised to break through its peak, a call that now reads prescient as momentum builds into month-end.

What pushed shares to a record

Apple is among the biggest positive drivers of the Dow as traders leaned into large-cap tech ahead of earnings. That tone mirrors a broader three-month run powered by early iPhone 17 demand and supportive analyst positioning.

Outside the tape, reporting has tracked longer queues and tighter lead times for Apple’s latest phones, reinforcing the upgrade narrative that tends to lift revenue estimates and price targets in the near term. The Financial Times framed the iPhone 17 cycle as Apple’s strongest surge since the pandemic, a backdrop that helps explain today’s breakout.

The line of sight from here

Investors won’t wait long for harder numbers. Apple’s fourth-quarter fiscal results arrive on Thursday, October 30, with the conference call set for 2 p.m. Pacific time. The stock often trades on guidance and commentary about supply, demand, and the trajectory for Apple Intelligence features across the product line.

Options desks are already leaning into that catalyst. MarketWatch flagged a bullish December call structure built around continued strength into and after the print, underscoring how sentiment has shifted from caution to selective offense.

Today’s intraday mark clears the prior peak from December 26, 2024, when Apple topped out around 260 on an intraday basis. That matters for technicians and headline readers alike: price discovery above old records often invites incremental flows, but it also puts more weight on next week’s numbers to validate the move.