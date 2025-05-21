Apple’s SVP Deirdre O’Brien Ranks 67th on Fortune

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail + People, Deirdre O’Brien, has been ranked 67th on Fortune’s 2025 list of the Most Powerful Women in Business. This marks her seventh consecutive appearance on the list, underscoring her enduring influence in one of the world’s most valuable companies.

O’Brien oversees Apple’s global retail and human resources operations. She manages over 500 stores across five continents. She also leads teams responsible for hiring, employee development, workplace culture, compensation, and diversity. Her position on the list highlights the value Apple places on her leadership.

In a 2021 interview after being named to the list, O’Brien emphasized the importance of learning through challenges and embracing discomfort as a path to growth:

“I learned more in those horribly challenging times than any other time. When I was in those positions that I did not feel ready for, it forced me to learn a lot along the way.”

Driving Strategy in Retail and HR

In late 2024, O’Brien resumed full leadership of Apple’s People division after Carol Surface stepped down as Chief People Officer. She now oversees all internal HR programs, including Apple University and workforce culture, in addition to retail.

She also leads Apple’s global retail expansion. In 2024, new stores opened in the US, China, Spain, Sweden, and Malaysia. For 2025, Apple plans openings in India, Japan, the UAE, and the US. O’Brien is steering growth in both established and emerging markets.

Her dual role strengthens Apple’s connection to both its customers and its workforce.

Long-Term Vision Backed by Experience

O’Brien joined Apple in 1988. She has worked under five CEOs and contributed to every major product launch since the iMac. She helped launch Apple’s first retail and online stores in 2001 and has remained central to Apple’s retail and culture strategies.

According to Fortune, only 20 women from Fortune 500 companies were named to the 2025 list, highlighting the competitiveness of the ranking. Her long experience and people-first approach continue to guide Apple. As the company grows and adapts, Deirdre O’Brien remains one of its most influential executives.