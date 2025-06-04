Apple’s Updated Transparency Report Reveals What Governments Are Really After

Apple has quietly updated its transparency report with data from January to June 2024, and for good reason. The latest figures show government interest in push notification data is growing fast, with requests nearly doubling in just six months.

First spotted by 404 Media, Apple’s updated transparency report reveals a sharp rise in government requests for push notification metadata. Between January and June 2024, Apple received 277 such requests worldwide, up from 158 during the same period in 2023.

These requests often seek data about which apps sent notifications to users and when, using unique device identifiers called “push tokens.” While Apple does not store the content of push notifications, this metadata can still provide revealing insights into user behavior.

The topic gained national attention last year when US Senator Ron Wyden publicly disclosed that Apple and Google had provided push notification data to government agencies. According to Reuters, Wyden’s letter to the Department of Justice forced Apple to admit it had quietly complied with such requests in the past but did not disclose them publicly until policy changes were made in late 2023.

In the first half of 2024, Apple says it only complied with 59% of global push data requests, compared to 77% in the same period the previous year. In the United States, that compliance rate dropped even further, from 88% in early 2023 to just 28% in early 2024. The US made 129 requests in that timeframe, a sharp rise from 99 in late 2023 and just 48 a year earlier.

According to the 404 Media report, Apple began requiring a court order before responding to push data requests in the United States, mirroring Google’s approach. The company also updated its transparency reporting format to begin including this type of request going forward.

Apple stated that push tokens are device-specific identifiers tied to app installations and are required to deliver notifications. While they do not include message content, they can indicate which apps are being used and how often, especially if agencies request logs tied to known user accounts or specific devices.

How This Plays Out Worldwide

Globally, the U.K. made 123 requests for push notification metadata and received data in 111 cases. Apple denied similar requests from France, the Netherlands, and Singapore. One of the most unusual requests came from Israel, which asked for data on 694 push tokens in a single case, but Apple declined.

This transparency report comes at a time of growing debate over privacy, surveillance, and the responsibilities of platform operators. While Apple continues to emphasize user privacy in its public messaging, the newly disclosed figures suggest the company is still balancing compliance with government agencies and efforts to safeguard user data.

The inclusion of push notification data in Apple’s reports marks a shift in how these tech firms disclose digital surveillance trends. It also raises new questions about what types of metadata law enforcement agencies now routinely request, and how companies like Apple are responding.