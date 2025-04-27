Apple’s Weather Widget Still Struggles, Users Suggest Simple Fixes

In 2025, Apple’s Weather widget continues to frustrate users with reliability issues. Despite multiple iOS updates, the widget often shows a blank “Weather Unavailable” screen instead of useful data. Many users believe Apple could solve this with a basic change: display the last available weather update instead of leaving the widget empty.

Users Call for a Simple Solution

Discussions on Reddit highlight how users are split. Some report the widget works without any problems as long as the internet connection is stable. Others, however, experience frequent outages, especially when a refresh fails.

Instead of attempting to reload and then giving up, users suggest that the widget should at least fall back to the most recent data it received. This would avoid leaving you staring at a useless blank screen.

Why Apple Hasn’t Fixed It Yet

According to posts on Reddit, some users argue Apple’s privacy policies might restrict real-time location usage, affecting the app’s performance. Others point out that poor data quality and connection hiccups hurt the overall reliability. Even so, many feel the fallback logic is a basic fix that Apple should have already implemented.

Instead of making users guess whether their connection failed or the app itself broke, a simple “last updated” note would offer clarity. Some even proposed a “no signal” icon to make the widget more useful without compromising on accuracy or privacy.

As complaints grow, many now wonder if Apple will finally address the problem, or if the Weather widget will continue to miss the mark in future updates.