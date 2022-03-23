Arizona First State to Accept ID in Apple Wallet at TSA Security

Today Apple announced that Arizona will be the first state to offer both state IDs and driver’s licenses within Wallet. This allows residents with proper identification to use their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their identification at certain TSA checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Apple Wallet Across Adding IDs Across the US

Vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet Jennifer Bailey states, “We’re thrilled to bring the first driver’s license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure, and private way to present their ID when traveling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch.”

Additionally, several more states will offer identification and licenses through Wallet. Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio and the territory of Puerto Rico will soon adopt the program, too. Apple has previously announced that Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will also have the program soon.

Adding a new ID to Wallet is simple. In the Wallet app, tap + (plus sign) > Driver’s License or State ID. From there, the on screen instructions will lead you through set up. Users will then scan the front and back of their cards. This ensures that the right card belongs to the right user. Users will receive a prompt to complete a series of facial and head movements. This is for further fraud prevention.

Once the user has their ID locked into Wallet, they will be able to safely check into select TSA security checkpoints with a simple tap of their device. Apple informs users what information TSA collects. Users can consent to this sharing through Face ID or Touch ID. Apple Wallet shares all of the information digitally. There is no need to hand your device to a TSA agent. TSA will take a photo of the individual for verification purposes.

Your Identification Secured

As privacy and security are active concerns for users, Apple states that digital identification will ultimately be better than a physical ID. Digital identification shares only what needs to be shared. Users can also review what information is shared. Wallet provides are options not to share certain information. Biometric authentication with Touch ID or Face ID also means that only the holder of the ID can view their information in Wallet.

State IDs and driver’s licenses in Wallet is available on iPhone 8 or later. iOS 15.4 is required. For Apple Watch, you need the Series 4 or later device running watchOS 8.4 or later.

As Apple continues to add features to Wallet, the possibilities for the App remain endless.