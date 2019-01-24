Arizona Porn Bill Would Force Consumers to Fund Border Wall

A porn bill [PDF] introduced in Arizona called the Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Prevention Act would require all internet devices sold in Arizona to be installed with a porn blocker (via Arizona Mirror).

Porn Bill

Introduced by Republican Rep. Gail Griffin (R-Hereford) the bill would enforce the software. If people want it removed they would have to pay US$20, which would go towards funding Trump’s border wall.

Distributors of devices—including both manufacturers and retailers—who don’t install the software would be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

It’s possible that US$20 wouldn’t be a one-time fee either. The Arizona Mirror mentions it could be turned into an annual fee.

The porn bill also might be linked to Chris Sevier, an anti-gay activist infamous for his attempt to marry his computer as a way to protest gay marriage.

