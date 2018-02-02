ARKit 1.5 Demos Showing Up Online

iOS 11.3 developer beta has been out for a few days and we’re seeing some ARKit 1.5 examples showing up on YouTube and Twitter. The demos are rudimentary right now, but will likely improve as developers get more time with Apple’s updates augmented reality technology.
One of the big new features in ARKit 1.5 is vertical plane, or wall, detection. That’s what the early demos are focusing on.
Really needed to liven up my room with some wall ARt… #ARKit #wallart #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/NKMGGLxPIV
— Abhishek Singh (@shekitup) February 1, 2018
Look what flew in through my window today… #ARKit pic.twitter.com/MFYYQlBjP4
— Abhishek Singh (@shekitup) January 31, 2018