As Phil Schiller Becomes Apple Fellow, Greg Joswiak Becomes VP

Apple announced Tuesday that Phil Schiller is becoming an Apple Fellow while Greg Joswiak will become the new senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Apple Fellowship

The Apple Fellowship program recognizes individuals at the company for their technical or leadership contributions to personal computing. Fellows act as leaders within the company in their area of expertise. Steve Wozniak, Bill Atkinson, Guy Kawasaki, and others have also been awarded this title. Mr. Schiller will continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events.

I first started at Apple when I was 27, this year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life. I’ll keep working here as long as they will have me, I bleed six colors, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about.

Greg Joswiak will assume the position of senior VP of Worldwide Marketing, which is responsible forApple’s product management and product marketing, developer relations, market research, business management, as well as education, enterprise, and international marketing.