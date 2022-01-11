Associated Press NFT Marketplace Announced for its Photojournalism

On Monday the Associated Press announced an NFT marketplace it will launch on January 31 in collaboration with Xooa. Collectors can purchase the agency’s contemporary and historic photojournalism.

Associated Press NFT Marketplace

AP images that won a Pulitzer Prize will be including in the marketplace, along with photos from current and past photojournalists at the agency. Dwayne Desaulniers, AP director of blockchain and data licensing:

For 175 years AP’s photographers have recorded the world’s biggest stories through gripping and poignant images that continue to resonate today. With Xooa’s technology, we are proud to offer these tokenized pieces to a fast-growing global audience of photography NFT collectors.

Each NFT will include original metadata offering collectors awareness of the time, date, location, equipment and technical settings used for the shot. The first collection will be gradually released over a few weeks starting January 31. The photo categories will include space, climate, war and other images along with spotlights on the work of specific AP photographers. NFT prices will vary. Since AP is a non-profit organization the proceeds will go back into funding its journalism.

The NFTs will be minted on the Polygon blockchain, a Layer 2 solution for Ethereum. The Associated Press NFT marketplace will support secondary market transactions and purchases using crypto wallets and credit cards. Supported wallets include MetaMask, with support for Fortmatic, Binance, and Coinbase.

Visit https://apmarket.xooa.com to learn more and sign up for updates. When you sign up for the waitlist you can get early access, and increase your rank by referring others.