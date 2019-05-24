AT&T is First Carrier to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

AT&T announced Thursday that it will accept online bill payments in cryptocurrency. It became the first major U.S. mobile carrier to do so.
Payments Via BitPay
AT&T said it will accept payments via BitPay. The service facilitates payments via Bitcoin. It is used by the likes of Microsoft, Virgin, and Shopify accept cryptocurrency payments.
AT&T Customers can select BitPay as their preferred payment option via their online account or via the carrier’s app. Announcing the move, Kevin McDorman, the company’s Vice President Finance Business Operations said:
We’re always looking for ways to improve and expand our services. We have customers who use cryptocurrency, and we are happy we can offer them a way to pay their bills with the method they prefer.
