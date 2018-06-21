AT&T Intros Watch TV Video Service for Unlimited Cellular Plans

AT&T has a new streaming video service for its unlimited cellular service plans called Watch TV. It’s the first big announcement from the company following its Time Warner purchase and includes more than 30 live channels and over 15,000 TV shows and movies on demand.

Watch TV is launching in about a week and will be available on smartphones including iPhone, as well as computers and streaming services. Support for Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV is coming soon.

AT&T is including AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark, History, HLN, IFC, Lifetime, OWN, TBS, TCM, TLC, TNT, Velocity, Viceland, and more with the service.

The new service is available in two tiers: AT&T Unlimited & More, and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium.

AT&T Unlimited & More costs US$70 a month and includes the streaming channels and on demand content, along with a $15 discount for DirecTV Now. It limits video quality to 480p and doesn’t include tethering.

AT&T Unlimited & More Premium includes the streaming channels and on demand content, along with a $15 discount for DirecTV Now, DirecTV, and U-Verse. It also comes with 15 GB of high-speed tethering per month, high quality video, plus an extra premium channel. Subscribers can choose from options such as HBO, Showtime, Starz, Amazon Music Unlimited, Pandora Premium.