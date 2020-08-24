Audible is set to launch a new, cheaper subscription tier. For $7.95 per month, users will get access to Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts. In total, over 11,000 titles, spanning over 68,000 hours, will be available.

New Premium Audible Service Launching

The Amazon-owned services currently premium offerings costs $14.95. The price point will remain, but it will be renamed Audible Premium Plus. The new plan will launched on August 27. Content will be available via the Audible app on iPhone, Alexa-enabled devices, and Amazon Fire tablets.