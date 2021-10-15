The Audible app appears to have been removed from the App Store in China. The website Apple Censorship, which monitors these changes, listed the audiobook and podcast app as having been removed on Thursday. (See picture below.)

Audible Listed as Removed From App Store in China

There are lots of reasons this situation may have arisen – from developers looking to make perfectly innocent changes, to a request from the Chinese government complied with by Apple. If it were proven to be the latter, that would clearly be very serious for both Apple and Audible’s parent company, Amazon.

The Mac Observer has reached out to Apple, Audible, and Amazon to try and ascertain why the app is no longer available. No response had been received by any of the company’s at the time of this writing.

Audiobooks on Audible have been available in Chinese since 2017.

Qoran App Removed After Government Request

On Friday, BBC News reported that a Qoran app used by millions of Muslims around the world, Quran Majeed, had been removed from the China App Store at the request of officials in the country. Apple’s Human Rights Policy says that it is required to comply with local laws, and at times there are complex issues about which we may disagree with governments.”

While the Chinese Communist Party does officially recognize Islam as a religion in China, the government has been access of violating human rights, and even committing genocide, against the Uyghur minority, which is mostly Muslim.

Apple was also recently criticized for removing an app that promoted tactical voting in Russia, which was linked to opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Again, it was compelled by officials in the company to do so.