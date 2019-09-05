Audiboom and Voxnest Partner for Podcast Ad Network

LONDON – As podcasting gets ever more professional, and ever more lucrative, companies are looking to build scalable advertising systems for content creators. Podcast technology company Voxnest and UK-based podcasting platform Audioboom combined to launch just such a thing Wednesday.

Audioboom Gets Scalable Ad Network

The two firms tested the new system together. The Voxnest advertising network connects to the Audioboom’s hosting and distribution platform.

Audioboom has a premium network of 250 shows. The network will give them the option of host endorsements and live reads. Other podcasters on the network will be able to use the tool to connect to ad-networks and programmatic exchanges.

Lance Paterson, Audioboom’s VP of Research said:

For the first time we have a system that’s fast, scalable, cost-efficient, easy to operate, and fully adapted for both dynamic host endorsements and spot sales.

Francesco Baschieri, President at Voxnest commented: