Austin Butler (Elvis) and Callum Turner (Emma, The Capture) are set to star in Masters of the Air, which is headed to Apple TV+. Deadline reported that the mini-series will be 10 episodes long and will cost more than U.S.$200 million to produce.

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks Helping Oversee Masters of The Air

Masters of the Air is a follow-up to Band of Brothers and is based on the book by Donald L. Miller. It is being produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television company and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s firm Playtone. Mr. Hanks and Mr. Goetzman are also two of the show’s executive producers. Mr. Spielberg, meanwhile, will be one of those overseeing its day-to-day development. At the time of this writing, there was no known date for when Masters of the Air will premiere on Apple TV+.