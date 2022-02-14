Automation Notifications Are a Thing of the Past in iOS 15.4

It’s always annoying when one of my personal automations in Shortcuts bugs me with a notification. For that matter, the insistence of Shortcuts to notify me every time I run one of my shortcuts is no picnic, either. One very welcome change in iOS 15.4 beta is that automation notifications from Shortcuts can be a thing of the past.

A Word of Clarification on Automation Notifications

I’m talking here about the notifications you normally get from Personal Automations in the Shortcuts app. These are the shortcuts you set up to run all on their own under certain conditions. For example, when you turn off an alarm, at a certain time of the day, or when you leave a particular location.

Notifications from these can be particularly annoying, if only because you want your iPhone to just quietly do what you instructed it to do, without any interaction on your part. I get why some might want them turned on, though; if you want to be totally sure the automation ran, it’s good to get the notification.

How the Settings Change in iOS 15.4 Beta

As of iOS 15.4 Beta 2, you can now choose whether or not you receive automation notifications. Even better, you can make this choice for each of your automations. Maybe you want your iPhone to let you know it’s run the shortcut for your arrival at the gym. On the other hand, you don’t want it giving you one more notification to clear in the morning after you turn off your alarm.

The way Apple seems to be designing this change, you’ll have that freedom. Each of your Personal Automations offers a toggle switch to enable or disable the notifications. To change it, go to Shortcuts > Automation and choose your personal automation. Near the bottom, where you only saw Ask Before Running, will be a new toggle: Notify When Run. If you flip that off, you won’t get a notification when the automatic shortcut runs.

This only works for Personal Automations, as of now. Your normal shortcuts and Home Automations aren’t affected. There is a workaround to disable notifications for regular shortcuts, but it doesn’t always work.