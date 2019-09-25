Avid Says Google Chrome Update Behind Issue That Triggered Hollywood Chaos

Avid confirmed Wednesday that an issue that caused huge problems on a number of Mac Pros in Hollywood was not related to its software. In an update, the software maker said that a Chrome update caused the issue.

Google Chrome Issue Not an Avid One

A number of users in the film industry reported that their Mac Pros were failing to reboot. Rumors about a virus attack circulated. However, Google itself then admitted that a recent Chrome update “may have shipped with a bug that damages the file system on macOS machines.” Avid said this is what caused the issues, not its own software. Google has subsequently stopped the rollout of the update.

Avid noted that there were no reports of data loss by its customers at the time of this writing. It said it worked alongside both customers and Apple to resolve the issue. Most customers dealt with the problem by reinstalling macOS.

Avid CEO Jeff Rosica said: