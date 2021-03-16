Avira Security released the latest version of its software suite on Tuesday. It’s been rewritten with Apple’s Swift, SwiftUI, and Combine frameworks.

Redesigned Avira Security

Avira Security is an all-in-one solution that blocks and removes threats, enables worry-free browsing, shopping and payment through its real-time protection, and protects data with VPN encryption.

Stephan Brenner, Avira’s VP of Product, says that the update adds partial support for M1 Macs, with full support coming in the near future.

Combining Avira’s protection engine with Apple’s own technology makes the product a powerful, fast and future-proof security application that runs smoothly on macOS. Most of the application’s components already run natively on the latest Apple Silicon M1 processors, and we are expecting to update the app to run fully native to Apple Silicon in the near future.

Avira Security suite has features like:

Real-Time Protection against malware

Quarantine unsafe threats

On-Demand Antivirus scans

VPN

Password Manager

Cookie Cleaner

Junk Cleaner

It requires a Mac with a macOS 10.15 (Catalina) or later installed, as well as at least 2 GB of RAM, 2 GB of free disk space, and an Internet connection.