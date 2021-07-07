On Wednesday Backblaze announced its big 8.0 upgrade that includes faster upload speeds as the main feature.

Backblaze Version 8.0

Here is what the company says on its post:

: We’ve reduced the client’s load on your HDD or SSD by up to 80% by reconfiguring how reads and writes happen before encryption and upload. A New Coat of Paint: Sometimes it helps to look faster, too, so we updated our brand a touch to keep up with what’s under the hood.

You can download the latest version here.