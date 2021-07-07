On Wednesday Backblaze announced its big 8.0 upgrade that includes faster upload speeds as the main feature.

Backblaze Version 8.0

Here is what the company says on its post:

  • Performance Boost: You now can run up to 100 threads concurrently if your system and network are up to it. From go-kart to highway speeds in one update! It’s like nitrous for uploads.
  • Smarter Gas Pedal: If you’re worried about stressing your motor, we’ve greatly improved our autothrottle, which will keep your bandwidth and system load in mind if you don’t want to.
  • Easier on the Engine: We’ve reduced the client’s load on your HDD or SSD by up to 80% by reconfiguring how reads and writes happen before encryption and upload.
  • A New Coat of Paint: Sometimes it helps to look faster, too, so we updated our brand a touch to keep up with what’s under the hood.

You can download the latest version here.

