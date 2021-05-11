Cloud backup service Backblaze has partnered with Veeam to combat ransomware with a disaster recovery plan.

Focused on resiliency for their hundreds of customers—ranging from small enterprises to Fortune 500 companies like JetBlue—Continuity Centers implements a 3-2-1 backup strategy keeping three copies of customer data, stored on two types of media with one off-site. They need off-site copies—backups of their backups—to help ensure business continuity for their customers in the event of an attack or disaster.

Veeam’s immutable backups create a virtual air gap that prevents anyone from altering or deleting files until a given date. Immutability protects backup data from being changed so that in the event of a ransomware attack, clean backups can be easily and quickly restored. Creating immutable backups would allow Continuity Centers to improve security, speed recoveries, and reduce downtime for customers, but they needed compatible storage for data retention off-site.