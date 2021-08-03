Backblaze has released statistics for Q2 2021 regarding its hard drives and data centers on Tuesday. Here are some interesting numbers.

Backblaze Q2 2021

As of June 30, 2021, Backblaze had 181,464 drives spread across four data centers on two continents.

spread across four data centers on two continents. At the end of June 2021, Backblaze was monitoring 178,166 hard drives used to store data.

used to store data. Three drive models recorded zero failures during Q2 – 6TB Seagate (ST6000DX000), 12TB HGST (HUH721212ALE600), and 16TB Western Digital (WUH721816ALE6L0).

Drive Failures

Three hard drive models recorded one failure during Q2:

On the young side, with an average age of five months, the 16TB Toshiba (MG08ACA16TEY) had its first drive failure out of 1,430 drives installed.

At the other end of the age spectrum, one of our 4TB Toshiba (MD04ABA400V) drives finally failed, the first failure since Q4 of 2018.

In the middle of the age spectrum with an average of 40.7 months, the 8TB HGST drives (HUH728080ALE600) also had just one failure this past quarter.

More information can be found in the full report.