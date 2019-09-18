BBC Launches ‘Own It’ Keyboard App for Kids

The BBC has created a “digital wellbeing” keyboard for kids called Own It. It uses machine learning to analyze what a child types (via BBC).

Own It

The keyboard is meant to help kids with what they write online by analyzing the tone of the words they type.

The app is built around a special software keyboard that pops up when kids type messages and monitors the tone of the words being typed and language used. The Own It app also has its own content that aims to help children manage the amount of time they spend looking at their screen and passes on other advice about responsible online interaction… the app would also regularly encourage children to talk to parents and guardians about good and bad online experiences and their phone use.

So far it doesn’t appear available in the App Store, but it is in the Google Play Store.

