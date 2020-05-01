BBC Studios Production ‘Trying’ Now on Apple TV+

The British comedy series Trying is now available on Apple TV+. From BBC Studios, it tells the story of a couple as they struggle to have a child and adopt.

The series stars Rafe Spall, Esther Smith, and Imelda Staunton. Couple Nikki and Jason have to navigate the twist and turns of an adoption application amidst “dysfunctional friends, screwball families, and dysfunctional lives.” All eight-episodes have been made available on Apple TV+.

For those keeping tabs, the fourth episode of Defending Jacob is also available to stream now on Apple TV+.