The Beats Fit Pro headphones became available to order in the U.S. on Monday. They cost US$199 and shipping begins November 4. Apple Care+ is also available for US$29 for two years.

Beats Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds Available to Order in U.S.

The wireless earbuds have a new winged design and contain the Apple H1 chip. A new video explains that design:

The reception seems to be positive. A Gizmodo review described them as “the earbuds you should buy if you want a pair of perfect-fitting active noise-canceling earbuds with the same near-magical integration with Apple devices you get with the AirPods Pro and third-gen AirPods.”

The marketing certainly has an Apple-like feel too, as the brands become evermore integrated: