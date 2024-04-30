Beats Solo 4, Solo Buds Officially Debut With Improved Battery Life, Better Sound Quality

Apple sub-brand Beats today took wraps off its latest Solo 4 headphones and debuted its first TWS pair, Solo Buds. The new wireless headphones unsurprisingly come at attractive prices with quite a few notable features.

As usual, you can easily connect newly launched headphones to both iPhone and Android. Plus, they work seamlessly across all your devices, and you can track them using Apple’s Find My or Google’s Find My Device.

Beats Solo 4

Priced at $199.99, the Solo 4 headphones offer an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge, although they lack active noise cancellation. However, they offer wired audio options and custom acoustic tuning for an immersive listening experience. They weigh about 217 grams and offer UltraPlush on-ear cushions for “exceptional durability.”

The case design is pretty much the same as the one for the Beats Studio Pro, made of tough nylon and has a small loop for carrying it around. There’s a zipper on the side, and inside, there’s a space for the headphones and two small pockets for the cables, one for USB-C to USB-C and the other for 3.5mm to 3.5mm. There are three color options available, including Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink.

Beats Solo Buds

On the other hand, the younger sibling, Solo Buds, come in at a more budget-friendly price tag of $79.99. Despite the affordable cost, they promise a “big Beats sound” and offer up to 18 hours of battery life. They also support Fast Fuel, allowing you to get up to 1 hour of playback with just a quick 5-minute charge. This seems like a deal on paper, and we’re yet to figure out if it works that way.

The cons are that you miss on ANC, auto play/pause, or Transparency Mode, but Solo Buds offers some cool features for the price. Speaking of which, they have an in-ear design and four different ear tip sizes (XS-L). On top of that, Passive Noise Isolation helps block out distractions. Plus, each earbud features a handy ‘b’ button that lets you control music, take calls, or talk to Siri, and you can customize its functions in the Settings app.

You can pick from a bunch of colors, including Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red for the Solo Buds. The Solo 4 is already available for purchase on apple.com in the U.S., while the Solo Buds will start selling in June.