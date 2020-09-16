Belkin has plenty of accessories for the new Apple products, like chargers, screen protectors, cables, and adapters. Here are some of its offerings.

Power Banks

BOOST CHARGE 3-in-1 : Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods faster and all at the same time with a 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. Designed with premium materials uniquely for Apple, this special edition charging dock includes a 7.5W wireless charging pad for an iPhone, a magnetic charging module for an Apple Watch, and a 5W pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. It’s also Qi certified for safety and is compatible with most phone cases. US$129.95

BOOST CHARGE Power Bank 2K: With the power to add up to 63 hours of battery life, you can stay charged for days without needing to bring a wall charger. Perfect for travel and on-the-go, this Apple Watch power bank allows you to track your fitness goals, use Apple Pay, and receive notifications from anywhere. US$59.99

Apple Watch Screen Protector

SCREENFORCE TrueClear for Series 6 and Watch SE: Protect your Apple Watch with a slim, tough protector, engineered for crystal-clarity and incredible screen experience. So clear, touch-sensitive, and precise, you’ll forget it’s there. The curved edge provides extended protection against daily wear and tear while a water-resistant finish maintains a strong grip. US$29.99

Cables & Chargers

BOOST CHARGE USB-C to USB-C : This cable combines premium design and high durability along with a cable management strap for neat storage. It’s compatible with USB-PD to deliver fast charging for your USB-C-enabled iPad and other devices. US$29.95

BOOST CHARGE 30W USB-C GaN Wall Charger: Experience next-level charging with advanced GaN technology. This addition to Belkin's charging family offers fast charging up to 30W for your device in an exceptionally compact and convenient size. Foldable prongs make it as small as possible when not in use. US$29.99

Adapters