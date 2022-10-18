Belkin Continuity Camera iPhone Mount Available Now Through Apple

When Apple unveiled macOS Ventura during WWDC, it showcased a new Continuity Camera feature. This allows you to use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. During the presentation, the Cupertino-based tech giant demonstrated a Belkin mount designed for use with the feature. Apple is now selling that new Belkin iPhone mount for Continuity Camera.

Belkin Allows Easy Attachment of Your iPhone to Your MacBook for Continuity Camera

The mount Belkin designed attaches to your iPhone with MagSafe. You can affix it to the top lid of your Mac laptop for use with Continuity Camera. This way, your iPhone is positioned above your MacBook display for natural angles when you use the device as your webcam.

When not in use with Continuity Camera, you can use the Belkin iPhone mount as a kickstand. It also includes a built-in ring, similar to a PopSocket, for easily gripping your iPhone for hands-on use.

Belkin’s iPhone mount is available for $29.95 in either black or white. It attaches to your Mac laptop and allows you to position your iPhone in either portrait or landscape orientation. The attachment works without any special tools required.

The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks is listed now on Apple’s online store. It delivers as early as Oct. 20, and will be available in select physical Apple Stores beginning Oct. 21.

Model for Mac Desktops and Displays Is Coming Soon

Since this accessory is designed specifically for Mac laptops, it likely won’t fit over the display of your iMac or other external monitor. However, Belkin told BusinessWire that another model, specific to Mac desktops and displays, “will be coming soon.”

macOS Ventura, which is required for the Continuity Camera feature, is not yet available to the public. However, the Release Candidate for the upgraded operating system rolled out to developers and public beta testers Tuesday. Apple says the new version will be available to all on Oct. 24.