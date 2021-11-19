Belkin’s New Fast Chargers are Perfect for Your Apple Watch Series 7

Belkin has released two fast wireless chargers designed for the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13. BOOST CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe and BOOST CHARGE PRO Portable Fast Charger.

Fast Chargers From Belkin

The BOOST CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad delivers fast and efficient charging speeds for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods, engineered with MagSafe to provide up to 15W of charging power to iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models3, and supports fast charging Apple Watch Series 7 from 0 to 80% in about 45 minutes which is up to 33% faster than Series 6.

BOOST CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe will be available to order beginning today for US$149.95 USD at Belkin.com and apple.com in the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong and China, and rolling out worldwide in the months to come.

BOOST CHARGE PRO Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch will be available to order beginning today for US$59.95 USD at Belkin.com and apple.com in the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong and China, and rolling out worldwide in the months to come.