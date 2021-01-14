The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported on Thursday that Belkin is voluntarily recalling its portable wireless charger + stand over fire and shock hazards. These chargers are sold in Apple stores online and in retail.

Belkin Portable Wireless Charger + Stand

An estimated 2,280 units sold between July 2020 and October 2020 are affected. The device is a portable 10,000 mAh power bank and stand in one. An issue with the power supply unit can cause the device to overheat and either catch fire or shock people.

Belkin advises people with this charger to immediately unplug it and contact the company for safe disposal instructions and a full refund or credit towards another purchase.