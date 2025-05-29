Ben Stiller Teases Severance Spin-Offs

Ben Stiller, executive producer and director of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series Severance, has revealed that two spin-off ideas are in early development.

While the details remain under wraps, Stiller shared in an interview with Variety that these concepts are more than just casual discussions. Lead actor Adam Scott also expressed enthusiasm for the potential spin-offs, highlighting the rich storytelling opportunities within the Severance universe.

Moreover, both Stiller and Scott mentioned that a video game adaptation would be quite compelling. There’s also talk of merchandise inspired by the series’ unique design elements, such as its distinctive keyboards.

These developments follow the show’s record-breaking success. Severance has surpassed Ted Lasso as Apple TV+’s most-watched series. As anticipation builds for the upcoming third season, fans can look forward to further exploring the dystopian yet enigmatic world of Lumon Industries.