Best Buy Upgrade+ Extends Program to More Macs, is It Worth the Money?

Reports indicate that Best Buy is now expanding its Upgrade+ program, meaning users will now be able to get even more Apple products, including certain iMac and Mac Studio Devices.

While this new program may be nice for those looking to stretch-out payments on a new Apple device, there may be more bang for a user’s buck arriving in the coming months.

Best Buy Upgrade+ Extends Program to Certain iMac and Mac Studio Devices

Seeing announcement at the end of October, the new Upgrade+ program from Best Buy allows customers to make payments on a device across 36 months, with users having the option to upgrade at the end of the month 37.

Whether or not users choose to upgrade, there is a final payment in month 37 they will have to worry about. Making the final payment allows users to keep the device, or they can forfeit the device or make an upgrade, which means Best Buy will take care of the final payment.

Now, users are able to use the program in order to finance certain iMac and Mac Studio models (via AppleInsider).

Currently, Best Buy Upgrade+ offers the following options:

MacBook Air (M1) – From $19.99 a month / $280.35 final payment

MacBook Air (M2) – From $26 a month / $264 final payment

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2) From $28.17 a month / $286 final payment

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1) From $43.34 a month / $440 final payment

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1) From $54.17 a month / $550 final payment

iMac 24-inch (M1) From $28.17 a month / $286 final payment

Mac Studio (M1) From $43.33 a month / $440 final payment

Additionally, users are also able to sign up for AppleCare+ for their device, whereas those within the Best Buy Totaltech program can receive two-years of AppleCare+ for free.

Making a Decision

While this offer may be alluring, it would likely be the right move for users to wait and see what Best Buy offers later through the Upgrade+ program. While the 24-inch iMac is a fantastic device, a new one is likely on the horizon.

Of course, there are also murmurings that the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros may arrive by early 2023. Featuring the M2 chip, users may want to wait and see if the new program from Best Buy will offer the latest and greatest tech.

Naturally, some may also want to wait and see if Apple will eventually announces its own upgrade program outside of the one it offers for the iPhone.

Users can find the Best Buy Upgrade+ program here.

What do you think about Best Buy’s Upgrade+ program? Let us know in the comments.