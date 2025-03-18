Beware ‘Steve | Widget Dinosaur Game’ App: Users Report Malware

Users on Reddit are reporting that the Steve | Widget Dinosaur Game may now be malware. While this has been found to be untrue, there may still be enough reasons to avoid the app. Based on the dinosaur jumping game you get to play whenever Google Chrome is unable to load a page, Reddit user Chicken-LoverYT reports that the app, which used to be a widget allowing you to play the Google Chrome classic, now appears to have been updated into a sketchy app icon/wallpaper app.

While users note that the app used to be legit, the new update is puzzling for some. Chicken-LoverYT also reports that the app attempts to download a new profile. However, user exjr_ rightfully observes that the profile is for Apple’s Web Clips. The user also notes that you can review the information about the profile before you install it.

Be aware that while the app isn’t necessarily malicious, you could argue that it is breaking the App Store rule about “misleading claims about app functionality” since it was originally a game but now offers wallpapers and icons.

Is The App Malware?

Long story short, while the app certainly seems shady, it’s not something that counts as malware. Although the app isn’t malware or spyware, as exjr_ observes, it’s a good idea to avoid this app, as it charges $6 per week for wallpapers.

After downloading the app myself, I found that it won’t let you move forward to the ‘free trial’ until you agree to purchase a subscription.

While the app is unlikely to harm your device, it may hurt your wallet. Though, if you want to play the Google Chrome Dino Game, Eeve2espeon on Reddit reminds users that you simply need to type “chrome://dino” into the Google Chrome address bar to begin playing. You should also know that TMO provides plenty of wallpaper recommendations that won’t charge you a weekly fee.